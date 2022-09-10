Ali Zafar says Shah Rukh Khan shouldn’t collaborate with him: ‘Things might get difficult for him’

Actor and singer Ali Zafar is a prominent part of the Pakistani entertainment industry. In the past, Ali has worked in various Hindi films as well but when he was recently asked about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, Ali started laughing and said that it might not be the best idea for SRK to work with him.

In a chat with Connect FM Canada, Ali was asked about working with the Pathaan star and he said with a chuckle, “Yaar abhi filhaal toh woh mere saath na hi collaborate kare. Wahan pe I think mushkil badh jaati hai. (As of now, he shouldn’t collaborate with me. I think things might get difficult for him there).”

Ali and Shah Rukh were part of 2016 film Dear Zindagi but didn’t share the screen. The film was produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The Pakistani actor has been part of several other Bollywood films such as London Paris New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kill Dill amongst others.

In the same chat, Ali was also asked about collaborating with Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill, to which he said, “Agar Shehnaaz sun rahi hai toh, agar aap interested ho toh, I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs. (If you are listening to this Shehnaaz, and if you are interested, then I would love to work with you in one of my songs.)”

Ali Zafar’s song Jhoom, which initially premiered in 2011, became an internet sensation recently.