In the years before the Pulwama attack, Bollywood opened its doors for Pakistani actors to come and perform in Hindi films. As a result of this, popular actors from across the border, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Imran Abbas, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Sajal Aly, and Saba Qamar, featured in some popular Hindi films. However, after the 2019 Pulwama attacks, Pakistani actors were banned from working in India. Recently, during a podcast with actor Waseem Abbas, Ali Zafar opened up about his time in Bollywood. He even recalled how Ajay Devgn backed him for supporting his country during times of conflict between the two countries.

Ali Zafar on his time in Bollywood

On the latest episode of the Waseem Abbas Show, Ali Zafar opened up about his debut film Tere Bin Laden and said, “I was reached out to for Tere Bin Laden by Rashid Khwaja Sahab. He had called me and asked me to listen to the script. At that time, I already had a film offer from Mahesh Bhatt and another film by another studio where I was the romantic lead. When I read this script in Mumbai, it appealed to me so much. I was drawn towards it. I did understand that it came with a certain amount of risk, but I just went with it. It was quite a daring subject to do, being a Pakistani working in India, with the first film called Tere Bin Laden. When we were shooting, 26/11 happened and only 2-3 days of shooting were left. Everyone insisted that I return home, but I had the conviction to shoot, and we finished the remaining schedule at Hyderabad Film City, and then I returned. It took 2 years for the film to release. When it was released in 2010, it received a great response despite a limited release.”

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Ali Zafar on Pakistani actors being banned in India

After the Pulwama Attacks in 2019, Pakistani actors were banned from working in the Indian film industry. Talking about that time, the actor said, “When the ban happened, I got a lot of calls from their media channels. For a week, Fawad’s, mine, and Mahira’s photos were used on news channels. Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt was my last film there; it was produced by Shah Rukh Khan. After the Pulwama attacks happened, and due to political reasons, things ended there. They even re-shot my entire part in Dear Zindagi. I was playing the character of Rumi, who is a musician in the film. The director (Gauri Shinde) then took a stand and asked for me to be in the film. From what I know, SRK had requested that I be in the film. He was working with Mahira Khan at that time.”

He further added, “I don’t feel bad. I think there is a time for everything in life. The ban didn’t affect me so much, because I was working there with a thought process that I am a Pakistani and this is happening today, but might not happen in the future, so I might have to return. I was mentally prepared for this to happen, especially when the government changed. It happened, and I am somebody who doesn’t get disappointed. I see it as a bonus chapter in life.”

‘Liked Ajay Devgn’s statement on me supporting Pakistan’: Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar also shared how he was impressed to see Ajay Devgn and other Indian actors being okay with Pakistani artists supporting their government during times of conflict. He said, “I saw a clip of Ajay Devgn from a film’s promotion; sometimes journalists plant such questions. He was asked that Ali Zafar worked in India so much, but after he went to Pakistan, he supported his government and army. So he replied that ‘Ali Zafar is a Pakistani, and it’s obvious for him to support and speak for his country. I liked his statement and the way he looked at my opinion. I will obviously be loyal to my country, and people have appreciated that on an artistic level”

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Ali Zafar on working in Bollywood (Photo: Waseem Abbas Show / YouTube Screengrab) Ali Zafar on working in Bollywood (Photo: Waseem Abbas Show / YouTube Screengrab)

Ali Zafar made his film debut in Bollywood in 2010; before that, the actor featured in a few ads in India. He went on to star in films like Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Kill Dil, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Dear Zindagi. His last Bollywood film was released in 2016.