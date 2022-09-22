Why Ali Zafar doesn’t want to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Wahaan pe mushkil badh jaati hai’

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar had a successful stint in Bollywood for several years before the relationship between the countries became fractured. His last film was in 2016 with Dear Zindagi, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. He played the role of Alia Bhatt’s musician boyfriend in the film. In a recent conversation, he was asked when he will work with SRK again. Ali Zafar said that it would be better for SRK if they didn’t work together, but expressed hope that sometime they would meet again. He also said that he learnt a lot from Bollywood and called it a ‘khubsoorat process’, saying it was those years were the best he could have asked for.

Speaking to Connect FM Canada, Ali Zafar said, “Yaar abhi filhaal toh woh (SRK) mere saath na hi collaborate kare. Wahan pe I think mushkil badh jaati hai. (As of now, he shouldn’t collaborate with me. I think things might get difficult for him there).” He added, “If Zindagi acchi rahi…” and then continued to praise SRK saying that he is a charming human being, and how the star had requested him to sing Rockstar for Zero. However, things turned sour between the countries, and the idea didn’t materialise, “That’s how it is,” he said.

Ali had only good things to say about Ranveer Singh, saying that he is a ‘bundle of joy’. “Phudakta rehta hai, bada mazza aata hai uske saath. We had a lot of fun during Kill Dil, we started our career together, me with Tere Bin Laden and he with Band Bajaa Baarat.”

When a fan asked about possible collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill, he said that at first thought that she was Pakistani and then later discovered her work. “If you’re interested Shehnaaz, I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs,” he said as a message for her.

Ali Zafar also expressed that he considers Amitabh Bachchan ‘his hero’, and that he was awestruck in front of him. “He is such a larger than life personality. The way he spoke to me with so much love, and how he hugged me…” He added that he became even more starstruck after meeting Bachchan.

Ali Zafar starred in several popular Bollywood films, including Tere Bin Laden and London, Paris and New York with Aditi Rao Hydari.