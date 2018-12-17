Ali Zafar hopes Manto will release in Pakistan

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar hopes Indian filmmaker Nandita Das’ Manto is released in Pakistan as he feels the new generation will get a chance to know about the Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto on a deeper level.

Advertising

Nandita had expressed her disappointment after learning that Manto did not get clearance for release in Pakistan.

She tweeted, “Disappointed that Manto will not be seen in theatres in Pakistan. I was keen as he belongs to both countries equally.”

However, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has extended help, while an online petition by writers and artistes has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift a ban on its screening.

Advertising

On his part, Ali, who has worked in Indian films too, tweeted in support of the movie.

“Saw Manto on Netflix in Pak. Thoroughly impressed by the nuanced direction by @nanditadas and brilliant depiction by @Nawazuddin_S. This generation must get know #Manto on a deeper level and own its literary heritage and heroes. I hope it releases here @fawadchaudhry,” Ali wrote.

Saw Manto on Netflix in Pak. Thoroughly impressed by the nuanced direction by @nanditadas and brilliant depiction by @Nawazuddin_S. This generation must get know #Manto on a deeper level and own its literary heritage and heroes. I hope it releases here @fawadchaudhry https://t.co/Dqozy2jlVx — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 17, 2018

The movie follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the firebrand writer and those of India and Pakistan where Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film also features Rasika Dugal and Rajshri Deshpande.