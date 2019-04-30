Ali Zafar breaks down on television, refutes harassment allegations by Meesha Shafi

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar recently broke down during an interview about the harassment claims made against him by Meesha Shafi in April 2018. Zafar was invited to Geo News show Naya Pakistan where he discussed the allegations and maintained that he did not harass Shafi.

“I don’t know why she is doing this, one should ask her,” he said, as he denied all charges. Shafi’s accusation against Zafar was taken to court but the appeal was dismissed. Zafar, on the other hand, filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Shafi.

Ali Zafar participated in the 30-minute programme and said that Meesha Shafi had been a family friend and their kids also played together. He repeated that after the concert, Shafi tweeted about the great time she had at the concert and that many eyewitnesses could vouch for the fact that he did not harass her.

Zafar broke down when he elaborated that there is a social media campaign against him. He claimed that a lot of fake accounts have been targeting him on Twitter and he believes Shafi is behind it all. He also alleged that this has hampered his employment opportunities.

No body expected you to carry a GoPro #Meesha, luckily I had something close to it at the jam you accused me at. 11 witnesses from this jam, 2 of them women who went to court several times to testify against you but proceedings were delayed. Apologise or #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi pic.twitter.com/XkbGwjdhqg — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 29, 2019

Ali Zafar also spoke about the Mexican singer Armando Vega Gil who committed suicide after harassment allegations. He even read a few lines from the Mexican singer’s suicide note.

He looked directly into the camera and sent a message for Meesha Shafi as he said, “We have both known each other for a long time. My kids have played with yours. I still urge you to block out all voices and just isolate yourself and connect to God and end this. If you take one step forward, I will take ten steps forward.”

The hearing for Ali Zafar’s defamation suit happened on Saturday and he told Geo News, “I am truthful and those who are honest appear without being called.” Zafar has repeatedly been talking about Meesha’s immigration to Canada and believes that is the reason behind her accusations. “Was this done because she [Meesha Shafi] is going to Canada and her immigration is happening?” he said.

Zafar’s wife, Ayesha, also backed his claims and shared on Twitter, “What me, my husband @AliZafarsays and my family have gone through at the hands of such criminal cruelty can never be explained in words. The cyberbullying & betrayal by friend(s) has been a big eye opener. Even if Ali lets it go, I will see through it. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi”

Meesha Shafi’s lawyer Nighat Dad has said that the court hasn’t called Meesha yet but she “will go once court will direct her to.”