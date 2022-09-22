scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Ali Zafar wants to cast Shehnaaz Gill in his music video, says Amitabh Bachchan left him tongue-tied

In a recent interview, Ali Zafar spoke about his time in Bollywood and named the Indian artistes he wants to collaborate in the future.

shehnaaz gill, ali zafarAli Zafar said Shehnaaz Gill has a very 'Lahori face'. (Photo: Ali, Shehnaaz/Instagram)

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has had a short yet successful stint in Bollywood. He played the lead in films like Tere Bin Laden, Kill Dill, Chashme Buddoor, among others. He also had a cameo in Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi. In a recent interview, Ali shared that he learnt a lot in Bollywood in the seven years he spent here, and even applied a lot of his learnings in his projects back home. He also opened up about his love for Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and called his Kill Dill co-star Ranveer Singh ‘super fun’.

Speaking to Connect FM, Ali Zafar recalled his meeting with Big B on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He shared that he was the only actor, in front of whom he felt starstruck. “He is such a larger-than-life personality. All my life, I have had three heroes, who I looked up to — Christopher Reeves, Imran Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. So when I met him, it was like living my childhood romance. Also, a lot of times, you expect your heroes to be a certain way and that image breaks when you meet them. But with him, the strata only became bigger,” he shared in Urdu.

Ali Zafar added that ‘Bachchan saab’ met him with so much love, and hugged him. He said it was one of the most memorable moments in his life. As for Ranveer Singh, calling him a ‘bundle of joy’, the actor said that it was fun to work with him, and he had an eventful journey shooting with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

 

As readers would know, after the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India. However, that hasn’t stopped Ali Zafar from hoping for collaboration with Indian artistes. Calling Arijit Singh a beautiful human being and singer, he said he would like to join hands with him some day. “He is a Sufi soul, and I must laud his bravery of standing up on the stage and talking about love and humanity.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

 

When a fan questioned if he would collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill, Ali Zafar answered in affirmative and shared his observation about her. He revealed that when the interviewer had recently shared a video clip of the Bigg Boss 13 star, he was intrigued by her name, which sounded very Pakistani to him. “I was like kaun hai yeh. And when I watched it I thought she also had a very Lahori face. That’s when I asked you to ask her if she will feature in one of my music videos,” he shared, adding that if she’s interested, he would love to collaborate with her on one of his songs.

