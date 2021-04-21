Ali Fazal’s Do’s and Don’ts to fight Covid-19 second wave: Apply for vaccines, don’t wait for govt’s help

As the country battles the second wave of coronavirus, actor Ali Fazal has shared his list of suggestions to tackle a Covid-19 emergency. The Mirzapur star on Wednesday composed a Twitter thread, advising fans on various Do’s and Don’ts based on his understanding.

The actor first reiterated what every doctor has been saying since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic- “Please wear your masks.” Fazal also said that people should not wait for help from government authorities, rather look out for one another. “STEP 1- Please wear your masks everyone. We are all on our own now and for each other . What I’ve gathered is – the system helps speed up the panic. Stay vigilant. Calm your nerves most importantly, don’t wait for sarkari help. The lack in planning is going to jam the machinery…”

Medicines are running low. From what i gather Medrol and Mucinac are majorly in demand. And short on supply. This data is from lucknow. I dunno abt others. Oxygen needs constant refilling . Meanwhile , apply for your vaccines. ( follow step 1 again) most importantly DO NOT PANIC. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 21, 2021

One of the important pleas that Ali Fazal made to his followers was to not hoard medical equipment. Several places in the country are reporting acute shortage of medicines that are required to treat Covid-19 patients. He further wrote, “Do not hoard. Because that is a mentality, not a solution. Stop yourself. Remember how our mothers budgeted for us? And taught us ? Yes. Apply that NOW. We do this together , we win this together. Our govt needs our help, not our money or the votes. That they have. So lets help.”

In the biggest daily increase yet, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,023 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. India’s Covid-19 tally is now 1,56,16,130, with a death toll of 1,82,553. There are 21,57,538 active cases in the country.