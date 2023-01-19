Ali Fazal to star in The Underbug; psychological thriller to premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

Actor Ali Fazal will be seen headlining The Underbug. Helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, the film was shot in late 2020 and is currently in post-production. The film is touted to be a psychological thriller. The Underbug is all set to have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of Slamdance Film Festival in Utah.

Sharing a few more details about the film, Ali said, “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. It’s harder to gain weight when you’re fit. ”

Meanwhile, Ali has recently wrapped his maiden production Girls will be Girls, which is about the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town and how her rebellious coming-of-age phase is hijacked by her mother.