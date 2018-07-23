Ali Fazal starrer Milan Talkies to release on January 18, 2019

Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies will hit the screens on January 18, 2019. The director said it presents a fresh love story. Produced by P.S. Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions, the film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

It is a love story set on the backdrop of old world charm of single-screen cinemas.

Dhulia said in a statement, “I have been working on the film for a long time and hence it is extremely close to my heart. It portrays a fresh love story and I am eager to show it to the audience.”

The first schedule of the film was shot in Lucknow followed by Mathura. Chhatwal said, “After finishing the first leg of the shoot, I am happy to say that this movie, under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia will definitely be worth watching.”

“I am a very happy producer. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are all set for the audiences to watch Milan Talkies.”

The romantic love saga’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. It also features Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjai Mishra, Sikander Kher and Pankaj Tripathi.

