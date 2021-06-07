Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad excited to be part of Ray: ‘Great way to introduce the Netflix generation to his work’

Actors Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad, who feature in Netflix’s anthology on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s stories, say it was an honour to be a part of Ray‘s world. Featuring stories by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, “Ray” will premiere on the streamer on June 25.

“Ray” features a stellar cast in Manoj Bajpayee, Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Gajraj Rao and Bidita Bag, among others.

Fazal and Basu Prasad star in “Forget Me Not”, a segment directed by Mukherji. Fazal plays Ipsit, a cut-throat corporate shark in the story that also features Anindita Bose. Describing Ray’s personality as larger-than-life, Fazal said the filmmaker created a “global impact” with his contribution to literature and cinema.

“It is an honor to be a part of his universe, to be involved in a project that has such a strong connection with him. With ”Forget me Not”, we’ve drawn inspiration from him, his writings and tried to create a story that’ll make you reminisce him while intriguing your thoughts,” the actor said in a statement.

Basu Prasad said Ray’s films were a huge part of her growing up years and she has fond memories of watching his films at her grandmother’s house.

“I think it is a great way to introduce the Netflix generation to Ray’s written work and I’m honored to be a part of this. I remember going to my grandmother’s house and watching ”Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne”, ”Sonar Kella”, these are all Ray films. My first reaction when I heard about ”Ray” was that of excitement. To me, being a part of a project that is named after India’s finest filmmaker is a pride,” she said.

A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic “Feluda” series, Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen and the anthology takes inspiration from these stories.

The other three stories in the upcoming anthology “Ray” are titled ”Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa”, ”Bahrupiya”, and ”Spotlight”.

Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner.