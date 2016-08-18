Ali Fazal shares candid picture with Indian, Pakistani cops at Wagah border

Ali Fazal shared a moment of his last year’s Wagah border trip where he clicked a candid picture with the Indian and Pakistani cops. Ali Fazal shared a moment of his last year’s Wagah border trip where he clicked a candid picture with the Indian and Pakistani cops.

Actor Ali Fazal, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Happy Bhaag Jayegi, took to twitter to express feelings about India-Pakistan unison. Ali shared a moment of his last year’s Wagah border trip where he clicked a candid picture with the Indian and Pakistani cops.

He shared this picture with a message “We all look, speak and may only wear different uniforms makes us no different humans.

The actor once again went to the Wagah border for the promotion of his film. “As I make my way to Wagah I see no differences. Art has no boundaries, smiles have no uniform. #india#pakistan,” tweeted Ali.

Ali made his debut as an engineering student in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots and then appeared as a teenager in final year of school in Always Kabhi Kabhi, followed by his character of a struggling musician in Fukrey. He will be now seen as a street-smart but nice guy named Guddu in Happy Bhag Jayegi. The film is helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who last directed Sushmita Sen-starrer Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010.

The romantic-comedy stars Abhay Deol, Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra. The 29-year-old actor says the most important thing in the film was having a good chemistry with all the actors.

“The chemistry was very important and not just with Diana… half of the film my chemistry is with Jimmy and Piyush Mishra and Abhay. It is very nice to have good actors with you. When someone’s good my job becomes easier,” he said.

Happy Bhag Jayegi is set to release on August 19.

