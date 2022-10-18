Ali Fazal says ‘Mehendi sukhai hai maine tumhari’ as he shares new photos from wedding celebrations with Richa Chadha

Actor Ali Fazal shared a couple of photos with Richa Chadha from their recent wedding celebrations. The couple, who registered their marriage two years ago, celebrated their union with close family and friends in much pomp and fanfare. Ali recently took to social media to share new photos from their mehendi ceremony.

Ali captioned his post, “Vibe thhee yaar @therichachadha !! Mehendi sukhaai hai maine tumhaari phook phook ke. Usi pe happy birthday gaa dete.”

Richa had earlier shared photos as well from the celebrations. She captioned her post, “#Photodump from the most memorable, magical, crazy week of my life. with me. Felt beautiful in @rahulmishra_7 Have followed and loved him since Masaan promotions. Kind soul, going global with a gentle heart…TY for the art I wore. Scroll to see the lehenga in it’s full glory. Felt happy. Soft make up, soft curls by @harryrajput64 , styled by @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa, hair help @gurmukh_singh07. This was the happiest day.#riali so grateful. happy that families met, danced, ate, hugged and laughed together.”

After falling in love on the sets of Fukrey, Richa and Ali were in a relationship for almost a decade before registering their marriage in 2020. Amid the wedding celebrations, their spokesperson released a statement, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”

The couple hosted their wedding celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhaskar and Sanya Malhotra among others, attended the reception.