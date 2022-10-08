scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal shares more photos from dreamy wedding celebrations, calls it ‘a roller coaster’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding celebrations in October in Delhi and Mumbai.

Richa Chadha, Ali FazalRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal registered their marriage in 2020. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Insatgarm)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s pictures from their dreamy wedding week with a dash of royal flair have been all over the internet. The couple who celebrated their union in the first week of October has been sharing photos with their fans on social media. From their cocktail party and sangeet to wedding and reception, Ali-Richa aced every look and have been winning hearts on the internet.

In a new post, Ali thanked everyone for their best wishes. He wrote, “We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. Its been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience . And to take in all the love that’s pouring in. More pics to follow soon. :)”

 

Amid the wedding celebrations, Richa and Ali issued a statement and said that they registered their wedding in 2020. The spokesperson said, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”

The couple hosted their wedding celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai. Their reception in Mumbai was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Sanya Malhotra and Sudhir Mishra, among others.

