Ali Fazal gets poetic as he shares new photos with Richa Chadha hours before their wedding, Mirzapur co-stars shower him with love

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to take wedding vows on Tuesday in Mumbai. Hours before their wedding, the couple’s photos from their pre-wedding festivities have emerged. Recently, Ali’s family hosted Richa in Lucknow in a grand way. From arranging a qawwali performance to organising an elaborate dinner, they did it all.

For the occasion, Ali and Richa opted for outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali wore gold and beige sherwani and Richa chose an off-white sharara suit. The couple shared pictures in their outfits on social media and looked every bit gorgeous. Sharing the photos, Richa wrote, “I got you. #RiAli.” Ali shared the same set of photos, and captioned them, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. 🤍#RiAli.” His Mirzapur co-actors Rasika Dugal and Priyanshu Painyuli showered him with love in the comments section.

The evening began with a qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage hotel in the centre of Lucknow. The decor was done keeping in mind the Awadhi Lucknowi culture. The venue looked stunning with golden custom-made drapes and chandelier candle holders.

Richa and Ali have been sharing pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. From their sangeet to their cocktail party, the fans have gotten a glimpse of their wedding celebrations through their Instagram accounts. Since the couple has not opted for the ‘No phone policy’, their guests have also been giving sneak peeks from the celebrations.

Recently, a video of the couple dancing to “Ranjha Ranjha” at their sangeet went viral. Ali and Richa also danced to “Ambarsariya” from their 2013 film Fukrey.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating each other for almost a decade now, were originally set to be wedded in April 2020, but due to Covid-19, it was postponed.