‘I had to worry about rent’: Ali Fazal reveals bleak reality after starring in 3 Idiots

Actor Ali Fazal is currently basking in the success of Raakh, the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series inspired by the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case in New Delhi. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Ali spoke about Raakh, his Hollywood projects, early career choices, and his upcoming film, Mirzapur: The Movie.

During the conversation, Ali Fazal reflected on the differences between working in Hollywood and the Indian film industry. “Fortunately or unfortunately, I have been a part of many big studio films. So, the economics of those films have been very different. It’s almost unfair to compare to the film’s I have been a part of in India. They have just been very big sets with huge budgets. Therefore, the experience will always be different,” he shared.

When asked about one thing Indian cinema can learn from the Hollywood industry, the actor replied, “Weekend holidays, I think. Sundays are off. It’s a fixed thing, you can’t negotiate. While shooting Death of the Nile, there was Saturday and Sunday off. I went mad, called Richa so many times to share that I was bored. That’s how habitual we are to work in India. We don’t have days, there are offs but nothing is fixed. It is as per the schedule.”

What can they learn from Hindi cinema? “Accessibility,” Ali Fazal said instantly, adding, “I think people are not accessible there. It’s so regimented. You have access to actors and directors only through agencies. That culture is still better here.”

Film choices and early career

Looking back on his career, Ali Fazal spoke about embracing risks and trusting his instincts despite uncertainty. He said, “I think when you are uncertain, then you don’t take risks. I think I take risks now more than ever. Maybe I am driving my car in reverse. I have so many advisors in my life that sometimes I don’t listen to anybody and go with my gut.”

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The actor continued, “There have been uncertain times when I have ended up doing things that I shouldn’t have done. And that’s fine, we all have our own things. It’s okay. I wanted to be part of bigger things outside the country as well, but I didn’t want to leave my country because there are some great stories that I want to tell here. Therefore, I have to take certain risks and benefits choosy.”

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Ali also pointed out that an actor’s life is inherently uncertain. Despite playing Joy Lobo in the blockbuster 3 Idiots, he said the role did not open many doors for him. He said, “The life of actors is uncertain, it changes every few years. You don’t know when work will stop. We are thankful everyday. There was a time when I only had to worry about just paying my rent and figuring out food on the table. That was the time after 3 Idiots and Always Kabhi Kabhi, and a couple of films which didn’t work. It was a very bleak time. I was doing a lot of theater back then.”

The actor added, “It happens. It happens with the best of us. There are so many actors out there, who are probably not getting jobs. It’s never about your last job. It should not be. The next parts will not come according to that. You can’t really sit and demand that of the universe and feel bad about it. Just hope that the right part comes along.”

Experience of shooting Raakh

While Ali Fazal is currently basking in the success of Raakh, he admitted that filming the series was one of the most emotionally demanding experiences of his career. Ali shared, “Emotionally taxing are the right words. When we read the script, it was quite a shocker. I didn’t expect it to be so introspective. It has been treated very delicately, fair to the victims. The most emotionally disturbing scene was the one that happens in episode one, when I meet the parents. The main idea of the show is the exploration of the psychology of the criminals and the police system.”

Mirzapur The Movie

Up next, Ali Fazal will be seen in the much-awaited film Mirzapur The Movie. The teaser, released recently, has generated considerable buzz among fans. Talking about the response, Ali Fazal shared, “The good thing is that people already know a lot about the characters. The OG cast is back. It is going to be a very original piece. We are very excited. It’s also an experiment of its own kind, a series is being turned into a film for the first time. The characters are with the public and we really hope they come to theatres.”

The movie will hit screens on September 4.