Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur creator for a music video

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are collaborating for the first time. (Photo: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram) Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are collaborating for the first time. (Photo: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram)

Before Amazon Prime Original Series‎ Mirzapur returns with its second season, its lead actor Ali Fazal has collaborated with the show’s creator, Gurmmeet Singh, for a romantic music video titled “Aaj Bhi”.

The single, sung by Vishal Mishra of Kabir Singh fame, also features television star Surbhi Jyoti. Created for Vryl Originals, it’s slated to release on Thursday.

“It’s the first time I am working with Surbhi and Vishal. It’s been super interesting. I loved interacting with Vishal. He has such a mesmerising voice. He has a soulful singing quality. Vishal and I bonded over our Lucknow connect. Surbhi is super cool and we kept chatting about movies and food. The four days in Chandigarh were such a blast,” Ali said in a statement.

Speaking about reuniting with Gurmmeet, Ali Fazal said it was interesting to experience a different space with the director – a departure from his menacing avatar in Mirzapur. The single also gave Ali an opportunity to work again with the web series’ cinematographer Sanjay Kapoor.

“The Mirzapur team is home for me and with Guru and Sanjay being there, this was a reunion for us. Last few years, I have spent so much time working with Guru that we get each other’s vibes and cues. The direction that Gurmmeet brought into this is a zone he and I have never explored together.

“It was an experience that was truly enjoyable. In the span of 3 minutes, we’ve told an entire story and told it well. As an actor it’s hard to pull this off. I have never been so excited for a music video but this song is so genuine. It evokes a feeling that everyone at some point or the other goes through. It’s a unique take on unrequited love. There’s a certain purity in how it plays out,” Ali said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd