‘Begum, pick up the phone’: Ali Fazal pens romantic note for fiancée Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal on Thursday shared a loved-up note for fiancee Richa Chadha on his Instagram page. Apart from pouring out his heart, the post also remind her to pick his call.

Sharing a lovely click of the couple from an earlier event, Ali wrote, “When we dressed up to champion people to live good lives.. 🧔🏻‍♀️”. He then went on to tell her “teylifone uthaalo begum” and even used a magic spell, “Phone uth jaa sim sima sim phone.”

The Ray actor then shared that even if they change cities or routines, the journey of their love continues. He added that the distance only makes the heart grow fonder. Ali added in Hindi that while there might be some conflict between them but he loves talking to Richa without a reason, “ya jo aanand milta hai woh shayad hee kaheen mumkin hai (That happiness is incomparable).”

He added that the happiness he gets from speaking to his fiancee is clearly visible on his face. And while he sometimes likes talking to himself while looking at the mirror, that’s “narcissism” and he wouldn’t like to discuss that. Adding that “Shayad kabhi rajneeti mein utarna pade toh kaam aayega (It might come to use if I enter politics someday).”

Ali ended the note by saying “Filhaal, aap pe dore daalta rahoonga, likhit mein diye hain (Till then I would keep trying to woo you, I am giving it in writing)”. He added, “Ok goodbye fiaaaaaaansss!! Abey phone utha.. 😜”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had announced their wedding last year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was postponed.