Ali Fazal on Kamal Haasan’s Vikram poster: ‘We north Indian actors are done, packing my bags and leaving’

Here is what Ali Fazal said about Vikram's poster. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram and Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Ali Fazal, actor known for films like 3 Idiots and Victoria and Abdul and web series Mirzapur, has commented on the recently released poster of Vikram.

He shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, “After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha..” It can be roughly translated to: “After the release of this poster, we, north Indian actors are done. I am packing my bags and leaving. It was fun while it lasted.”

“After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha,” said Ali Fazal. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram) “After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha,” said Ali Fazal. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Vikram brings together three icons of south Indian film industry: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The poster was unveiled on Saturday evening. The film, an action-thriller, is being directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Haasan had written while sharing the poster, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

On the work front, Fazal is awaiting the release of his second Hollywood project, Kenneth Branagh’s multi-starrer Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile. The film also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.