Ali Fazal’s mother passes away

Ali Fazal shared the news about his mother’s demise on Twitter. (Photos: Ali Fazal/Instagram) Ali Fazal shared the news about his mother’s demise on Twitter. (Photos: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Actor Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on Wednesday in Lucknow following age-related health complications. Fazal shared the news on Twitter, along with a picture of his mother.

“I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali,” the Mirzapur actor wrote.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Ali Fazal’s spokesperson said, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Ali’s girlfriend and actor Richa Chadha, along with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, took to Twitter to offer their condolences. While Chadha wrote, “hang in there… Rest in peace Auntie,” Sinha tweeted, “So sorry for your loss man…. Big Hug…”

