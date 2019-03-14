Ali Fazal: It is total submission when I work with Tigmanshu Dhulia

Ali Fazal’s character in his latest film Milan Talkies reminds us of his Guddu from Mirzapur. The actor, however, doesn’t agree. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ali drew parallels between his two characters and how he used a lot of ‘jugaad’ in Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Milan Talkies.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What made you take up Milan Talkies?

Advertising

There are enough reasons – Tigmanshu Dhulia being the first one. Secondly, the script was very interesting and simple. We have stopped making simple films. It is a love story, but it also has many angles to it. What I loved was they are very ‘jugaadu’ guys. They work at Milan Talkies theatre. They make their own films with small cameras and make money out of it. It is a funny rom-com. Then there is a love story too.

Q. Since you mentioned ‘jugaad’, what kind of ‘jugaad’ was done on this film’s set?

This film itself was a jugaad! Since I play a local filmmaker, Tigmanshu used to tell me we need to take this shot, now you decide how to do it. We had no equipment. Once we even brought a bullock cart and made a crane system out of it. We used a bicycle to make a trolley shot. So that is how we created those props with our own hands.

Advertising

Q. Your character in the film reminds us of Guddu in Mirzapur. How similar or different are they?

That similarity of language will be there. Otherwise, there is no similarity. Of course, it is a heartland story. We have so many of them, so one is bound to find some similarities. It has a full Allahabad set-up.

Q. Milan Talkies also shows things like a rich-poor divide, cheating in exams. What is the strongest point it touches upon?

The film does not deal with any issue or give out a message. It does raise questions about the culture hiding behind rich families, the underbelly of it. We have tried to show the lighter side of all of it through a love story.

Q. How was it working with a filmmaker like Tigmanshu Dhulia?

It is total submission. He is like a guru on set. It is not like blind faith because he gives you reasons for everything. He knows how to deal with actors. The way he would direct each one of us is different based on the kind of actors we are.