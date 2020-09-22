Ali Fazal lauds fiancee Richa Chadha: You lead us into a world of hope

Ali Fazal has come out in support of Richa Chadha. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)

Actor Ali Fazal showed his love and support to fiancee Richa Chadha after her name was dragged by actor Payal Ghosh into the sexual misconduct allegation against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Fazal lauded Chadha for standing up for women who “lost their voices within the many patriarchal setups.”

Taking to social media, Fazal shared the statement of Chadha’s lawyer which mentioned that the actor will take legal action against Ghosh for dragging her name “unnecessarily and falsely” into the allegation. Along with it, the Mirzapur actor penned how he takes pride in Chadha for her “kindness and empathy” which has touched many people.

“My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner, your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and I have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time I’ve known you. The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isn’t fractured by hate,” Ali Fazal wrote.

He added, “And within that to be able to champion women all along … and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because I know you won’t stop standing up for those in need, especially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal setups we face today the world over.”

On Twitter, the actor shared, “You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said – “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness, not by each other’s misery. We don’t want to hate and despise one another…”. Thank you my love! With You! ♥️”

Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sexually harassed her and she made some derogatory statements about Richa Chadha and a few other female actors.

Here’s the legal statement issued by Richa Chadha in the matter:

Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.

Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.

Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. – Sd/- Adv. Saveena Bedi Sachar Lawhive Associates

Anurag Kashyap has also denied the claims made by Payal Ghosh. He shared a press statement from his lawyer on social media, which said he has been “fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

