Ali Fazal tries to make ‘a trending viral video’, ends up cracking his phone, watch

Actor Ali Fazal is upset as he broke his phone in an attempt to make a “trending viral video.” The actor dropped an Instagram reel on Sunday evening in which he is acting on Mohd Rafi’s song ‘Gulabi Ankhein.’ We see him speaking on the phone and casually throwing his phone away, which did not end well.

Sharing the experience of making the reels all by himself for the first time, Ali Fazal wrote, “My attempt at a reel and a trending viral video. Just cracked my phone. Thanks.” He soon turned into Guddu from Mirzapur and warned content creators, “yeh reel waalon ki bajaaoonga main. Aao milo tumlog ab.. raste se uthaake samjhaayenge..hadh hai (I will tell these reel-creators. Meet me. Will pick you up from middle of the road and make you understand. This is too much).”

The post received hilarious responses, especially from his fans. One of his fans wrote, “Guddu bhaiyya OP” while other wrote, “Guddu bhaiyya rocks.” “Nokia gira tha… mujhe laga tha ki bhukam aaya hai,” wrote an Instagram user while another mentioned, “Arre waah, aag lagadi bhaiyya aapne toh.”

Kubbra Sait related to Ali’s experience and wrote, “Same pinch to burner phone.” Bharkha Singh also posted a comment with laughing-out-loud emojis.

The post comes after Richa Chadha’s video that shows Ali spending time with her cat. She wrote, “Cat adopt you! Not the other way round.” She captioned the video as “Guddu as been adopted.”

On the work front, Ali is waiting for the release of Death On The Nile. The actor will soon start shooting for Fukrey 3. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, will get him back with Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma.