Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga meet ‘real OG’ Tom Cruise at the Oscar nominees luncheon, see photos

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share pictures with star Tom Cruise from the Oscar nominees luncheon held at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles earlier this week. The event saw other Indian personalities like producer Guneet Monga and filmmaker Shaunak Sen — both nominated at this year’s Oscars — in attendance. The annual Oscar nominees luncheon was held on Tuesday ahead of the Academy Awards next month.

Shaunak Sen represented All that Breathes. The documentary has received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category, whereas producer Guneet Monga represented her documentary The Elephant Whisperers, which has been nominated in the Oscars’ Best Documentary short category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Calling the event a proud moment for Indian cinema, Ali shared that Tom Cruise was “the kindest soul in a room filled with talent,” and that he’ll cherish Cruise’s advice for a “lifetime”.

Ali’s caption reads: “Surreal moments from the ACADEMY LUNCHEON TODAY!!! With the real OG , @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a rooom filled with talent today. Left me with advice i will cherish a lifetime. – 2nd picture is OUR PROUDEST MOMENT – the TWO FROM INDIA with him – THE CHAMPIONS OF THE DAY/yr – #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers🐘 @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it 3- 3rd pic is shaunak in SERIOUS discussion with Mr Cruise. 🧐 More Later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)

Guneet also shared pictures from the event. The photos showed her posing with filmmaker Steven Spielberg, The Whale actor Brendan Fraser, RRR composer-lyricist pair MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, and actors Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh. Sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, Guneet captioned her post, “In top company with the mavericks of cinema, everything everywhere all at once. 🐘♥️.”

Earlier, RRR music director MM Keeravani shared pictures of him and “Naatu Naatu” lyricist Chandrabose’s meeting with Steven Spielberg at the luncheon.

The annual Oscar nominees luncheon gives nominees an opportunity to interact with each other, with the highlight of the event being a ‘class photo’ of all the nominees together. The Oscars will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.