Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss, shares graphic of filmmaker’s photo being lit on fire

Actor Ali Fazal has called for filmmaker Sajid Khan to be kicked out of the reality show Bigg Boss, making him one of the few prominent Bollywood personalities to have spoken out against the disgraced director. Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the #MeToo movement in India, and was subsequently given a one-year ban by a film body.

He is now in the midst of a career comeback, after signing on to Bigg Boss as a contestant and prepping a high-profile film titled 100%, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

On Monday, Ali Fazal took to Instagram stories and shared a graphic of Sajid’s photo being lit on fire by an person with #MeToo written on their arm. He captioned his post, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now.”

Several people from the film industry and otherwise have condemned the decision to include Sajid in the latest season of the reality show. Singer Sona Mohapatra singled out host Salman Khan and Sajid’s cousin, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, for remaining quiet while Sajid proceeds with his attempted comeback.

Multiple women accused the director of inappropriate behavior, including gaslighting, assault, and harassment. Most recently, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee said that Sajid made inappropriate comments at her during an audition.

Ali Fazal is married to actor Richa Chaddha, who is quite vocal about socio=political matters on public platforms. The couple celebrated their union earlier this month with a grand reception in Mumbai. Ali Fazal is best known for the Fukrey films and the crime series Mirzapur. In Hollywood, he has appeared in the films Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile. He recently completed work on a Gerard Butler action vehicle titled Kandahar.