Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Ali Fazal confirms he won't be a part of Fukrey 3 due to scheduling conflict with Mirzapur 3: 'Zafar ko Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai'

Ali Fazal said that he will not be a part of Fukrey 3. However, he promised his return in Mirzapur Season 3.

ali fazalAli Fazal will not be a part of Fukrey 3. (Photo: Ali Fazal/Instagram)
Ali Fazal confirms he won’t be a part of Fukrey 3 due to scheduling conflict with Mirzapur 3: ‘Zafar ko Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai’
With the announcement of Fukrey 3, the regular cast members of the franchise were seen on the poster sans Ali Fazal. Fans were intrigued if Zafar (his character in the movie) was returning to the franchise, or if his return was being kept a secret. Now, the actor has shared that he will be not be a part of Fukrey 3, owing to a scheduling conflict with Mirzapur Season 3.

In a statement, Fazal said, “Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi (Sorry guys, not this time).” He explained that “Zafar ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Sometimes Zafar has to play Guddu bhaiya and sometimes, both universes overlap).” Guddu is Ali’s character name in Mirzapur. Both Fukrey and Mirzapur are produced by Excel Entertainment.

He continued, “Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!”

The cast of Fukrey includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to release on September 7.

Apart from Mirzapur, Ali has a lot of international projects in the pipeline including Kandahar. He will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 12:43 IST
