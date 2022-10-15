Ali Fazal: ‘The father figure for me was somebody on the phone…’

Ali Fazal has often discussed his movies, including his debut performance as Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots and his portrayal of the anti-hero Guddu in Mirzapur. It’s only lately did the actor go into great length about his family. For the first time, Ali talked about his parents’ separation, his touching relationship with his grandfather, and the fact that his mother was an actress.

In an interview with Neelesh Misra, Ali said that there was always some kind of ‘hulchul’ at his house. Speaking about his parents’ separation, the actor said, “Eventually my parents got divorced when I was in class 12th and the father figure for me was somebody on the phone. It had become a system that once or twice in a year, we had to go and meet him.”

“I have nothing against him. But it had become transactionary. He also took care of me for which I am very grateful. I now try to look at the scenario from his point of view,” he added.

Talking about his late mother, the Mirzapur actor said, “My mother’s influence was very different. Unconsciously, I learnt everything from her. Weirdly, I recently got to know that she was an actor during her time in Aligarh University when her friend sent a picture of her acting in Bernard Shaw’s play. Childhood with her has been interesting because of her teda style of parenting.”

Recalling how his mother was an artiste, Ali Fazal revealed that the first story his mother told him during his childhood days was the film Godfather’s story. The actor said that years later, when he narrated the story to someone, he realized that it was Godfather’s plot. Ali then said that he is getting to know his mother, even more so, after her demise.

In addition, the actor talked openly about the wonderful relationship he shared with his grandparents. From being there for them in the hospital to hearing stories about his grandfather’s first lover, Ali claimed to have a close bond with them. Fast forward to the present day, and Ali is a happily married man. On October 4, he married his longtime partner, actor Richa Chadha in a lavish ceremony.

