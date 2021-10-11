Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani: ‘Dear brands, SRK’s popularity and reach…’

Actor Ali Fazal expressed his support for Shah Rukh Khan after an educational tech platform paused their advertisements featuring the superstar days after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Other celebrities, including Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta have also spoken up.

Ali Fazal took to Twitter and wrote, “By‘e’ju… Another brick in the wall – playing out rather loudly in my headphones today.”

By’e’ju … Another brick in the wall – playing out rather loudly in my headfones today. https://t.co/xHlYzQSbch — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 10, 2021

Anjana Sukhani wrote, “Dear brands, @iamsrk’s popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing… Don’t underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond.”

Dear brands @iamsrk s popularity, reach n charm is irreplaceable , the value he brings on the table as kingkhan is way above the tragedy currently he is facing … Dont underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe n beyond. — anjana sukhani (@anjanasukhani) October 10, 2021

Television actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Being replaced by the serving minister who’s son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju’s.”

In the wake of Aryan’s arrest, SRK has received support from different quarters including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Ravena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt and Mika Singh. Shekhar Suman wrote, “When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father.”

As of now, Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court rejected his plea on Friday on the premise of maintainability. He was arrested and detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3.