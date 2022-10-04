scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look regal at their wedding reception in Mumbai. See first photos

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.

richa chadha, ali fazal weddingRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple posed for photographers at the event.

Check out Ali and Richa’s photos from their reception in Mumbai:

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been legally married for the past 2.5 years. In a statement, their spokesperson had said, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.” The statement further revealed that the couple had hosted receptions and parties in Delhi, Lucknow and the final reception is in Mumbai. “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture,” the statement read.

Earlier, Ali and Richa hosted a cocktail, mehendi and sangeet function. Videos of the couple being showered with love and flowers, and dancing to “Ranjha Ranjha” have gone viral.

Also Read |Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha dance to Ranjha Ranjha during sangeet ahead of wedding, watch

Ali Fazal’s family had also hosted Richa Chadha in Lucknow in a grand, festive way. For the occasion, Ali and Richa were clad in outfits designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali wore a gold and beige sherwani and Richa chose an off-white sharara suit. The evening also saw qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The food had been prepared by Lebua, a heritage hotel in Lucknow. The decor was done keeping in mind the Awadhi Lucknowi culture.

The couple, who fell in love while shooting for their film Fukrey, dated for a decade before tying the knot. They made the announcement about their wedding through an audio clip released on Instagram. The couple said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way.”

