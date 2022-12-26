Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Vineet Raina says Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were ‘lovey-dovey with each other’: ‘I never saw them fight’

Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s death has shocked everyone in showbiz. The actor allegedly committed suicide on December 24 on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in which her boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide, played the lead role. Vineet Raina, who was part of the show for a short span, recently spoke about Tunisha and her relationship with Sheezan.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vineet said that Tunisha was a bright and vibrant girl and she had a brilliant future ahead of her. He said, “She was a very positive girl. I don’t know what went wrong. And not many people know that she was such a good singer. She was amazing. She was a multi-talented girl. I spent a very short time with her, but she will always remain in my heart. I will always remember her.” Vineet added that he and Tunisha had a ‘pahadi’ connection and they never discussed anything ‘faltu’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vineet Raina (@vineetrainaofficial)

Vineet Raina said that Tunisha Sharma never discussed her personal life with him. When asked about her relationship with Sheezan, Vineet said, “They were very cordial with each other, very lovey-dovey with each other on the sets. They used to spend most of the time together in their room. They used to listen to music together. I never saw them fight. They were very respectful towards each other. I don’t know what went wrong. You never know. I used to speak to both of them.”

Earlier today, Tunisha’s mother Vinita Sharma accused Sheezan Khan of cheating on Tunisha. She said, “I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tanisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of which he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter.” Sheezan is currently in police custody.