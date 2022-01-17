Ali Abbas Zafar pulls up Shahid Kapoor for revealing his look from their upcoming film: ‘Well done’

Shahid Kapoor on Monday wished filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on the latter’s birthday, and their Instagram banter is only leaving fans curious about their upcoming collaboration.

Shahid shared a click with Ali in his Instagram stories with the text, “Happy happy birthday Ali Abbas Zafar. Love you loads brother. Can’t wait to see you soon on set.” The trippy picture presumably looks like a BTS from their movie together. Ali reposted the snap and also pointed out that Shahid revealed his look from the movie. He wrote, “Thank you Shahid Kapoor. Look out kar diya… Well done.”

Shahid Kapoor is joining hands with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time, for his next untitled project, said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the film reportedly has Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Also starring Sanjay Kapoor, the project went on floors in the UAE in November last year, after Shahid wrapped up his upcoming OTT debut web series with Raj and DK. Nuit Blanche has earlier been remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam and Telugu as Cheekati Rajyam, with Kamal Haasan playing the lead.

Ali Abbas Zafar, known for helming action movies mostly with Salman Khan like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat, last directed Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav on Amazon Prime Video.