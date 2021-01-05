Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot with Alicia, see photos

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday took to social media to introduce his wife Alicia Zafar. Ali, who announced his marriage on Instagram on Sunday, shared another beautiful photo from his wedding.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.”

As soon as he posted the photo, his friends and fans congratulated the couple.

Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union!”

Anup Soni posted, “Kya baat hai… hazaron mubaarakein.”

Earlier, Angad Bedi, Katina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others congratulated the director on his wedding.

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar is looking forward to the release of his debut digital project Tandav, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15 onwards.

The political drama stars Saif Ali Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah Jane Dias, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Anuup Sonii, Kumud Mishra and Sandhya Mridul.