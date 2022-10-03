scorecardresearch
Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘It’s in the zone of cinema we used to see in 80s when Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra would come together’

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's shooting will begin from January next year. The makers plan to release the movie by December 2023.

akshay and tigerAkshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will share screen space for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is excited about his upcoming directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the film and the treatment of action in it, the director said, “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action, drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time. It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also opened up about making a two-hero movie and said that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will remind the audience of the kind of movies they used to see in the 80s.

“War was Hrithik v/s Tiger, and here, they are together and not against each other. It’s a very different space. It’s in the zone of cinema we used to see in the 80s – when Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra used to come together. Or even Karan Arjun for that matter. It’s a two-hero film, a buddy film,” the director concluded.

