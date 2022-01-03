Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates a ‘year of living a dream’ with Alicia Zafar, shares gorgeous photos

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday celebrated a year of being married to Alicia Zafar. The filmmaker shared several photos on his Instagram account. “One year of living in a dream, happiness, silly smiles and feeling alive in every moment, thank you Almighty for Alicia Zafar,” he wrote with the photos. Ali tied the knot with Alicia in a private ceremony in January 2021.

As soon as Ali shared the photos, Sunil Grover wished the two a very “happy anniversary”.

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar is currently collaborating with Shahid Kapoor. The two began shooting for a project, which is said to be the official remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), in November 2021. Sharing a photo on Instagram, the director wrote, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy , quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs.” Ali promised a perfect actioner for Shahid fans.

In 2020, Ali also announced Mr India, an epic trilogy. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” he had tweeted. However, he made it clear that the film is not “a remake nor a reboot of the original film”.

“My Mr India is neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film. It’s a completely new film. We are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario,” the director had told Mumbai Mirror.

Ali Abbas Zafar then also confirmed he is planning a superhero universe with his upcoming films. He told the publication, “Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army.”