Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia Zafar blessed with baby girl: ‘Welcome our bundle of joy Alija Zehra Zafar’

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and announced the birth of his daughter Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali and his wife Alicia Zafar, who got hitched in 2021, welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 24.

The filmmaker shared a beautiful picture of Alicia where she is seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love , love which is beyond borders – colour & Race , we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married ,Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25 .Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar . Ali Alicia Alija.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Bollywood celebrities quickly rushed to the comments section of the post and congratulated Ali Abbas Zafar. While Anushka Sharma dropped a red heart emoticon, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Mubarak ho guru ji.” Huma Qureshi dropped multiple red heart emoticons and wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah.” Comedian Sunil Grover was elated after hearing the news and wrote, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho !! Welcome Alija.”

Ali had earlier opened up about their love story and it is no less than a dramatic Bollywood movie. The director had told Mid-day, “She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

On the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar recently helmed the movie Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh.