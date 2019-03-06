Manav Kaul and Nandita Das to star in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai remake

After the announcement of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, the 1980 classic Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai is being remade for the present generation.

The remake will feature Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla… #AlbertPintoKoGussaKyunAataHai – an official remake of the cult classic by Saeed Akhtar Mirza – to release on 12 April 2019… Directed by Soumitra Ranade… The 1980 classic starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. pic.twitter.com/e3JaquzPMI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla… #AlbertPintoKoGussaKyunAataHai – an official remake of the cult classic by Saeed Akhtar Mirza – to release on 12 April 2019… Directed by Soumitra Ranade… The 1980 classic starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil.”

The remake has been written and directed by Soumitra Ranade and is scheduled for an April 12 release.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai had featured the talented team of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Om Puri. It was helmed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who had also written and produced the film. The film’s plot revolved around a young Christian man named Albert Pinto who is constantly angry with his colleagues, who he believes go on a strike at the drop of a hat. However, towards the end, Pinto’s anger gets redirected towards the rich and manipulative.