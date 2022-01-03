Alaya F says she tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago: ‘As of today, have tested negative twice’

Actor Alaya F had tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, and has since then tested negative for the virus. The actor took to her social media pages to let her fans know about her diagnosis.

Alaya said that she had not experienced any symptoms of Covid-19 before or even after testing positive.

A screenshot of Alaya’s Insta story. A screenshot of Alaya’s Insta story.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Alaya F said, “Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now. Since I hadn’t developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice.”

The actor further added that she wanted to put out a statement to avoid any kind of speculation about her diagnosis. Alaya mentioned that she followed requisite Covid protocols and also requested her fans to stay safe and wear masks.

On the work front, Alaya F will be seen next in Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy.