Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Alaya F on dating Bal Thackerey's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray: 'He is a wonderful friend'

Rumours about Alaya F dating Aaishvary Thackeray started doing rounds after the two were spotted in Dubai, celebrating the latter's birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 29, 2021 6:34:47 pm
alaya f, aishvary thackerayAlaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray celebrating her birthday last year. (Photo: Alaya F/Instagram)

Alaya F is just a film old, but she has already found her way into gossip columns. According to reports, the young actor is dating Bal Thackerey’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. However, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has dismissed the rumours and called him a ‘wonderful friend’.

Alaya told TOI, “You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it.”

Rumours about Alaya F dating Aaishvary Thackeray started doing the rounds after the two were spotted in Dubai, celebrating the latter’s birthday. Both of them even got together on Alaya’s birthday, and seemed inseparable throughout the bash.

