Alaya F cried after getting her first phone at age 13: ‘It was two years later than all my friends’

Actor Alaya F is quite close to her mother, actor Pooja Bedi, and the two share a friendly relationship. But there was a time when Pooja’s rule of ‘no mobile phone before you are 13’ made Alaya feel left out among her friends. In a recent interview, Alaya shared that she got her first phone when she was 13 years old, while all her friends got theirs when they were 11. She told Bollywood Hungama, “It was like a principle that she (Pooja Bedi) had when she felt like a mobile phone wasn’t necessary, especially back then.”

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shed tears of joy when she finally got her first phone, a pink Nokia 6250. She added, “I remember when I finally got a phone, I started crying with happiness because I was two years later than all my friends.”

During the interview, she also revealed that she was on Tinder in New York and said that dating apps are “damn cool” and that people should shoot their shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan in the movie. However, the actor didn’t work for the following two years but she stayed “motivated” during the time. She told Pinkvilla in an earlier interview, “In those two years I worked so hard, sometimes I look back at that version of me and I think how if I can get even 50% of what that girl was doing… I still work hard, but what I did in those two years, I still don’t know how I did it. It is very easy to be hardworking when things are going very well, it is so easy because you’re feeling motivated. It is very hard to be hardworking when things are not going very well.”

Alaya will soon be seen in her second film, Freddy, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding (2018), the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor. She will also be stepping into the shoes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Hindi remake of Tamil and Telugu hit film U-Turn.