Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F signs three-film deal

Actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F has inked a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani’s banner Northern Lights Films.

The young actor’s first film under the deal will be Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, the production house said in a statement.

Alaia will portray the daughter of Saif’s character in the film, which is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

About Alaia’s casting in the film, Shewakramani said, “I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in ‘Jawaani Jaanemann’ and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning.”

“But working with her extensively on Jawaani Jaanemann was a reassurance that ‘yes, I want to do this’,” he added.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 29.