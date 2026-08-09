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‘Al Pacino, SRK and Michael Jackson dance inside my body’: Ravi Kishan on becoming meme icon
Ravi Kishan opens up about becoming India's latest meme star, his high-energy persona, and why his unscripted moments go viral.
From his “money follows my brother” statement during an earlier interview to his viral rendition of the song “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray,” actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has become the latest social media sensation, albeit unintentionally, sparking a flood of memes. After one or two such posts went viral, netizens began digging up his old interviews and performances, and suddenly, Kishan was India’s meme icon, with his public appearances becoming a goldmine for content creators.
Interestingly, even Ravi Kishan is aware of the latest trend and recently revealed the reason why whatever he did grabbed everyone’s attention, going viral almost instantaneously. The actor-politician emphasised that he has such a high level of energy all the time, almost as if he had some of the biggest cultural icons performing within him. He told News18, “I enjoy this because this is me!”
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‘I’m a fusion of Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan’: Ravi Kishan on his viral energy
Kishan added, “I’m from Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan to Balraj Sahni to Shah Rukh Khan to Michael Jackson to Elvis Presley… Itni saare log mere sharir mein naachte, gaate rehte hain. Toh main itni fusions deta rehta hoon ki yeh desh aisa deewana hee rehga. I’m the same guy jisne 20 saal pehle bola tha, ‘Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.’ (So many people keep dancing and singing inside my body. That’s why I keep creating such fusions that this country will always remain crazy. I’m the same guy who said 20 years ago, ‘Life is a wreck, yet there is pride’).”
The actor-politician, who serves as a BJP MP representing Gorakhpur constituency, further maintained that none of these viral moments was pre-planned. “I’m not trying anything. I’m not reading anything. I’m not doing extra theatrical or anything, or planning ki iss tarah bolunga (planning that I will say something like this). It’s just the moment I come, and something happens to my body, and words nikalte hai (words pour out). Aur kuchh bhi hota hai, whether Parliament mein bhaag raha hoon ya kuchh bhi hai (And whatever else I’m doing, whether I’m running in the Parliament or anything else), it goes viral.”
He added, “Bolte hai na… jab samay aata hai, aapki har andaaz logon ko achi lagne lagti hai (As they say… when your time comes, people start loving every little thing you do). So, it’s just the time, blessing shower of God, humare purwajo ka, everyone from the family, people praying. I believe in that.”
Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in director Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.
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