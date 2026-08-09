‘Al Pacino, SRK and Michael Jackson dance inside my body’: Ravi Kishan on becoming meme icon

From his “money follows my brother” statement during an earlier interview to his viral rendition of the song “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray,” actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has become the latest social media sensation, albeit unintentionally, sparking a flood of memes. After one or two such posts went viral, netizens began digging up his old interviews and performances, and suddenly, Kishan was India’s meme icon, with his public appearances becoming a goldmine for content creators.

Interestingly, even Ravi Kishan is aware of the latest trend and recently revealed the reason why whatever he did grabbed everyone’s attention, going viral almost instantaneously. The actor-politician emphasised that he has such a high level of energy all the time, almost as if he had some of the biggest cultural icons performing within him. He told News18, “I enjoy this because this is me!”