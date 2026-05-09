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Akshaye Khanna ‘unleashed a volcano’ on producer when he barred another actor from lunch: Amit Behl
Amit Behl recalled an instance where Akshaye Khanna lost his temper with the producer for mistreating a character actor.
Since the release of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has been everywhere, and rightly so. His portrayal of the crime kingpin Rehman Daikat was the most charismatic part of the film, and it has thankfully reminded audiences of the talent he has long possessed. But fellow actors and industry insiders believe that, beyond being a great actor, Akshaye is also someone deeply kind and respectful. Though mostly quiet, he treats everyone on set with warmth and consideration.
When Akshaye Khanna lost his cool
Recently, actor Amit Behl recounted one such episode from a film he worked on with Akshaye. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Behl recalled how a character actor, staying at a different hotel, came to Akshaye’s hotel, where the principal cast and crew were staying, for lunch. “The moment this actor had his first bite at the hotel’s lunch buffet, the producer’s wife or some relative noticed that he didn’t belong there and said he shouldn’t be eating that food. Just as he had begun, someone from production came over and said, ‘Sir, you can’t eat this.’ He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside and sat by himself,” Behl said.
Behl said Akshaye, watching this from a distance, immediately intervened. “Akshaye, who usually speaks very little, gave a speech about what hunger truly means and what respect truly means. That day, I realised how intense and thoughtful he is towards his fellow artists.” Behl added that Akshaye lost his cool and scolded everyone involved, the producer and the crew alike. ” He said, ‘A film doesn’t get made by the number of plates or how much food you have; it is made by the blessings of people.’ It really looked like a man who hardly speaks had finally unleashed the volcano within him.”
Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience
Speaking about Dhurandhar, for which Akshaye is receiving widespread praise, Mukesh Chhabra, the film’s casting director, told SCREEN in an exclusive chat: “We had jotted down many names for his role and then shortlisted them, eventually zeroing in on Akshaye. He came for the narration alone, which was the beautiful part. After it ended, he looked at me and said, ‘Loved it, I really enjoyed it, man.’” He added, “I’ll read it tonight and get back to you.” Chhabra noted that Akshaye is not the type to say he’ll read something today and then disappear. “He is a man of his word. That’s the best part about him, he takes every single decision on his own.”
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