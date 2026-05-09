Akshaye Khanna ‘unleashed a volcano’ on producer when he barred another actor from lunch: Amit Behl

Since the release of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has been everywhere, and rightly so. His portrayal of the crime kingpin Rehman Daikat was the most charismatic part of the film, and it has thankfully reminded audiences of the talent he has long possessed. But fellow actors and industry insiders believe that, beyond being a great actor, Akshaye is also someone deeply kind and respectful. Though mostly quiet, he treats everyone on set with warmth and consideration.

When Akshaye Khanna lost his cool

Recently, actor Amit Behl recounted one such episode from a film he worked on with Akshaye. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Behl recalled how a character actor, staying at a different hotel, came to Akshaye’s hotel, where the principal cast and crew were staying, for lunch. “The moment this actor had his first bite at the hotel’s lunch buffet, the producer’s wife or some relative noticed that he didn’t belong there and said he shouldn’t be eating that food. Just as he had begun, someone from production came over and said, ‘Sir, you can’t eat this.’ He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside and sat by himself,” Behl said.