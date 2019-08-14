Akshaye Khanna: Farhan should make Dil Chahta Hai 2 after the three of us are 50+

Akshaye Khanna will soon be seen in courtroom drama Section 375 alongside Richa Chadha. The film’s trailer was launched recently which sees both Khanna and Chadha playing lawyers.

At the film’s trailer launch event, Akshaye was asked if there will be a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai which has developed a cult following in the eighteen years since its release. He said, “I have always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus, then make Dil Chahta Hai 2. Then it will be fun. It is no fun if you make it in 10-15 years. Aamir is 50+ and Saif will be there soon. I’ll take a little more time, but then we’ll see.”

Akshaye Khanna was then asked about his role of a criminal lawyer in Section 375. He said, “I did the film because I was totally impressed and inspired by Ajay’s (Bahl) writing. I had not come across this kind of writing in the longest time. He seems to have given all his heart and soul to it, and it shows because it is so mature and in-depth.”

The actor added, “When you watch the film, I am sure you will recognise that the director has made this film with a lot of maturity as it is quite nuanced. Whether it is the story or the dialogue, it is very fresh. His take on this particular law, the judicial system and the relationships between the characters is commendable. His extremely high level of writing is what really attracted me to do this film.”

Section 375 is scheduled to release on September 13.