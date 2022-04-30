Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn, Tabu in Drishyam 2: ‘Delighted to have a gem on board’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has joined the cast of the Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2, which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. Tabu took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news of Akshaye joining the cast of the drama thriller.

Sharing a picture of herself with Akshaye, Tabu wrote, “Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna #TrulyTalented.” In the photo, Akshaye is looking intensely into the camera while Tabu is smiling at it. As Tabu shared the photo, Farah Khan commented on it, “Lovvvv himmmm♥️.”

While Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 was loved by the audience, not much has been revealed about its Hindi remake. Details about Akshaye’s role have been kept under the wraps.

The first part of the crime-thriller, Drishyam, was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. It featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav played the role of Devgn and Saran’s daughters. It was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie Drishyam which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Drishyam 2 is being helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. It will have Devgn reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar. Tabu, who started filming for the movie earlier this week, will return as Inspector General of Police – Meera Deshmukh.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.