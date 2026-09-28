Akshaye Khanna buys Mumbai apartment for Rs 33.26 crore after Dhurandhar success

Actor Akshaye Khanna is still riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. After playing gangster Rehman Dakait in the blockbuster hit, the veteran actor even reportedly even demanded a significant fee hike in his later films. After the massive acclaim, Akshaye Khanna has purchased an apartment in Mumbai, worth Rs 33.26 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), he bought a house in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, in September 2026.

As per the documents, Akshaye Khanna’s new luxury abode is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq. ft. (217.52 sq. m.), including a balcony area of 175.45 sq. ft. (16.29 sq. m.), taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq. ft. (233.82 sq. m.). The property also includes three parking spaces. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs. 1.99 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.