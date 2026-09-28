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Akshaye Khanna buys Mumbai apartment for Rs 33.26 crore after Dhurandhar success
After Dhurandhar's success, actor Akshaye Khanna has purchased a plush apartment at Malabar Hill in Mumbai for Rs. 33.26 crore.
Actor Akshaye Khanna is still riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. After playing gangster Rehman Dakait in the blockbuster hit, the veteran actor even reportedly even demanded a significant fee hike in his later films. After the massive acclaim, Akshaye Khanna has purchased an apartment in Mumbai, worth Rs 33.26 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), he bought a house in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, in September 2026.
As per the documents, Akshaye Khanna’s new luxury abode is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq. ft. (217.52 sq. m.), including a balcony area of 175.45 sq. ft. (16.29 sq. m.), taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq. ft. (233.82 sq. m.). The property also includes three parking spaces. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs. 1.99 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
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Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai’s most elite and prestigious residential neighbourhoods, known for its prime South Mumbai location. It is located along the Arabian Sea, and has connectivity with major roads like Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road, and Pedder Road, with easy accessibility to Marine Drive, Nariman Point, and Colaba. The neighbourhood also offers other major amenities such as food complexes, shopping outlets, and other recreational spaces. Celebs like Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, and actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also own luxurious houses in Malabar Hill.
Akshaye Khanna projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, late superstar Vinod Khanna’s son Akshaye Khanna last starred in the courtroom drama Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The Netflix movie reunited him with Sunny Deol for the first time in 28 years. The actor will next be seen in the mythological fantasy film Mahakali, in his Telugu cinema debut as Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the film is set to hit the theatres on January 8, 2027.
Akshaye played the antagonist’s role in both the parts of Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, broke several box office records. The combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology surpassed Rs 3203 crore.
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