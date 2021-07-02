Akshay Oberoi says ‘never used family connections’ with Vivek Oberoi to get ahead

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is Vivek Oberoi’s cousin, said that he didn’t have ‘access’ to whatever had been achieved by his family, and that perhaps it would have been an easier journey for him had he used his connections.

In an interview to Peeping Moon, Akshay explained that he was content with whatever he had achieved, and that he did everything on his own. “I never used that connection nor named anyone. That made me value whatever I gained in life. I hold onto everything so closely. I have to keep working hard as I did yesterday. I have got the passion to survive. Sure, it would have been easier, faster and the climb would have been bigger had I had access. I didn’t have access to whatever had been achieved by my family, ” he said, adding that he had deep respect for Suresh and Vivek Oberoi’s talent. “They are wonderful actors. I am glad that they had the courage to be actors because in some way it might have inspired me to try. I’m glad that I do this for a living.”

Talking about nepotism that has been a burning debate for the past few years in the Bollywood industry, Akshay said a ‘head start’ doesn’t work for everyone and that he is ‘totally cool’ with that. “Ranbir Kapoor wouldn’t have been ‘the Ranbir Kapoor’ if he wasn’t a good actor. He is also Raj Kapoor’s grandson and Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched him. His first film (Saawariya) didn’t work yet he became who he became. The industry has a great way of filtering out people, especially those who are not talented anyway. ”

He added, “Not everyone is able to handle that fame at 26. I feel as you become more popular, people want to know more about you. At first, people never knew that I am related to Suresh Oberoi & Vivek Oberoi. I never brought it out.”

Akshay is known for his performances in films such as Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi. He will soon be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge, which also features Vivek Oberoi, although they won’t be sharing screen space.