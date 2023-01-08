Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia poses with cousin Naomika Saran, see photo

It is a bright sunny day and the cousins are together. Actor Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia and Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinke Khanna, Twinkle Khanna’s sister, have posted a picture together.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Naomika posted a selfie of the duo. While Aarav is seen wearing a blue shirt with a necklace, Naomika was seen in a white dress with a locket. She used the shell emoticon as her caption.

The comment section of her post was full of praise, with a user writing “I want both of them to come into acting,” while an inquisitive fans asked about Aarav’s Instagram ID and wondered if he would make his Bollywood debut soon.

Last year, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Akshay had opened up about how his son Aarav is not interested in watching films. Akshay had said he wants to show Aarav films, wants to have discussions about them–but his son is simply not interested.

“I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that, but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work.

“He wants to study or do his fashion designing. So there are two ways of doing it: one, you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don’t want to do it,” Akshay added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is likely to begin 2023 with his first release Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newzz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame. The film will pair him up with actor Emraan Hashmi.