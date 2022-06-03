Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Oman: reports

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has released amid much fanfare in India on Friday but the film will not be releasing in Kuwait and Oman, as per reports. In a tweet shared by trade analyst Girish Johar, it was mentioned that the governments of the two countries have banned the film on the warrior king.

He shared, “In a development, Govt of Kuwait & Oman have banned #SamratPrithviraj … they will not be released there! @akshaykumar @SonuSood @duttsanjay @ManushiChhillar @yrf #DrChandraprakashDwivedi”

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film was earlier declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. A special screening of the film was held for UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

IANS quoted a source saying that the film’s ban in certain international markets was ‘unfortunate’. “It is highly unfortunate that a film that is based on our glorious Hindu Samrat Prithviraj’s life and courage has been banned in some international markets like Kuwait and Oman. It seems that these countries have taken this stand in the run-up to the film’s release,” they said.

A day before the film’s release, Akshay shared in a note, “The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. This is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring.”

Samrat Prithviraj has been in the making for four years as it was delayed due to the pandemic. The film marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.