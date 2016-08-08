Akshay Kumar’s Rustom look is inspired by this man. And it is not KM Nanavati

Akshay Kumar and Ileana’s wedding scene in Rustom was then shot for in authentic Parsi way. Akshay Kumar and Ileana’s wedding scene in Rustom was then shot for in authentic Parsi way.

Akshay Kumar’s Rustom is inspired by KM Nanavati murder case. Akshay plays the role of a naval officer who went to jail for killing his wife’s (Ileana DÇruz) lover. A patriot, a husband and a fallen hero — and a case that changed the way India’s justice system works.

One would have thought that Akshay would go back to KM Nanavati images etc to get inspiration for his look in Rustom. Only, it is not who you think it is. In fact, the look of Akshay Kumar is inspired by his manager’s father. Earlier, it was reported that Akshay took inspiration from his manager’s father for the wedding scene.

While talking about Rustom, the 48-year-old actor said, “My look in the movie, especially my moustaches is inspired by my managers’ father, who is a Parsi. I saw her father’s wedding picture and that is where I got my inspiration from.”

Speaking about his marriage scene with co-star Ileana D’cruz in the film, the Singh is King actor shared the scene is very real as in place of junior actors, all attendees are Parsi people. “It was so nice to see all the Parsis there, though it is of a short span but everyone present in the scene is a Parsi. In fact, it felt like a Parsi wedding, the scene is very real,” he said.

When asked about what he would want to take back from the movie, he said it would be “my uniform.” However, taking it to a serious note, the Airlift actor said the subject of the film will be loved by women and will save marriages and also stop divorces.

“I am not going to take back anything. On the contrary, this film is going to save a lot of marriages and is going to stop people from taking divorce. You invest so much into a relationship. So, this film is going to tell you what goes into it.” Featuring Akshay Kumar along with Ileana D’cruz in lead roles and Isha Gupta in a negative character, the movie will hit theatres on August 12.

The film is already getting a lot of support in terms of promotion from B-town celebrities as after Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha, the recent to join this fan-club is Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and Baar Baar Dekho actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Expressing gratitude over this gesture, Akshay said, “It’s great when the industry supports you and I’m very thankful to Salman for starting this. It is nice to see the whole fraternity coming together and doing this… It helps a lot, their fans also watch that they are saying that ‘you should go and watch it.”

