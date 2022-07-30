Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu lands in trouble, BJP leader accuses it for ‘falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu has landed in trouble much ahead of its release. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that the film falsely portrays the issue of Ram Setu.

In a series of tweets, Swamy has sought compensation from the makers of the film and have also sued them. In a tweet, the BJP leader wrote, “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country.”

Advocate Satya Sabharwal confirmed the same and stated that the makers have used Subramanian’s SC order as a poster of the film. She tweeted, “A film based on Ram Setu has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. Swamy’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit.”

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has Kumar in the role of an archaeologist and it is touted as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on Diwali 2022.