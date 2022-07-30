scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu lands in trouble, BJP leader accuses it for ‘falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue’

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has Akshay Kumar in the role of an archaeologist.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:21:34 pm
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar in Ram Setu. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu has landed in trouble much ahead of its release. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that the film falsely portrays the issue of Ram Setu.

In a series of tweets, Swamy has sought compensation from the makers of the film and have also sued them. In a tweet, the BJP leader wrote, “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country.”

Advocate Satya Sabharwal confirmed the same and stated that the makers have used Subramanian’s SC order as a poster of the film. She tweeted, “A film based on Ram Setu has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. Swamy’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit.”

Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has Kumar in the role of an archaeologist and it is touted as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

The film is slated to hit the theaters on Diwali 2022.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee
ICYMI

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

10 must-watch films of Sanjay Dutt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement