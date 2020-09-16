Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9

Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday revealed that his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb will release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Akshay took to Twitter to announce the release date of the much-anticipated remake of the 2011 Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana.

The actor also unveiled Laxmmi Bomb’s teaser, which first flashes the sentence, “When Outcast becomes Outraged.” A voiceover is then heard saying, “Aaj se tumhara naam Laxman nahi, Laxmi hoga,” as Akshay’s face is shown transforming from a man to a woman.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

Akshay Kumar plays a transgender in the film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.

Laxmmi Bomb is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Fox Star Studios.

Written by Raghava Lawrence and Farhad Samji, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Laxmmi Bomb marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after 13 years. His last horror-comedy was Priyadarshan directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

